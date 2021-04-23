Jesse Stone’s old girlfriend pays a visit to NYC police commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) on Blue Bloods‘ two-part Season 11 finale on May 14, TV Insider has learned exclusively.

Fans of Selleck’s popular Jesse Stone movie franchise about novelist Robert B. Parker’s small-town cop will recognize Gloria Reuben as a nightclub singer and sometime Stone lover Thelma Gleffy, who appeared in three Jesse Stone films. (The busy actress’s impressive resume also includes E.R.,Law & Order: SVU, Falling Skies, Blindspot, Mr. Robot, and currently City on a Hill.)

Her character doesn’t sing the blues in her latest role opposite Selleck, but she does create them for the miscreants she catches. On the CBS hit, Reuben will play strong-willed Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Special Agent Rachel Weber. She’s the agent in charge of undercover operative Det. Joe Hill (Will Hochman), Frank’s newly-found grandson who’s been missing from the show since the December 18 episode.

“She and Frank have a two-part battle because they obviously both have claims to this young detective, “ executive producer Kevin Wade tells TV Insider. “They’re sort of cast in the role of divorced parents who share custody and argue over what’s best for the kid.”

Wade calls the pair’s onscreen interaction “an interesting dynamic” that plays out over both episodes. “The chemistry between the two is fun,” he reveals. “It’s always extra value-added when we cast somebody that either Tom has worked with — like Gloria — or always wanted to work with because everybody ups their game. It’s worked out really well.”

Whether the dangerous operation Joe is involved with works out well — especially after his uncle Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and the rest of the Reagan clan get involved — is to be determined.

Blue Bloods, Two-Part Season 11 Finale, Friday, May 14, 9/8c, CBS