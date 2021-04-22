COVID Meets Zombies in ‘The Bite’ From Robert and Michelle King (VIDEO)

Maybe a new series from Robert and Michelle King will make the wait for Evil Season 2 a little easier?

The Good Wife creators have a new six-episode satirical drama, The Bite, dropping on Friday, May 21, for Spectrum subscribers On Demand. (It’s a co-production of Spectrum and CBS Studios.)

The Bite follows two neighbors, Rachel (Audra McDonald) and Lily (Taylor Schilling), in New York City while they face something that sounds a bit familiar to people right now: “unprecedented times when a deadly new strain of a virus arrives.” Rachel’s working from home dealing with telemedicine clients and her marriage to Dr. Zach (Steven Pasquale) — who has a prestigious job at the CDC in Washington D.C. — is on the rocks. Lily is upstairs trying to convince her Wall Street clientele that her skills are just as valuable remotely as they are in person.

As the trailer (below) shows, there’s a new virulent strain of COVID that is transferred through bites. And with everyone isolating, sometimes the only help someone can provide is trying to tell someone over Zoom that there’s a zombie behind them … which doesn’t work when muted. Is that better or worse than Zooming with your husband while trying to keep the man who spent the night off-screen? Rachel struggles with both. Oh, and don’t forget to pay the rent.

The Bite also stars Will Swenson as Brian Ritter, Phillipa Soo as Cyndi Estereo, and Leslie Uggams as Dr. Hester Boutella.

Liz Glotzer and Brooke Kennedy also serve as executive producers.

The Bite, Series Premiere, Friday, May 21, Spectrum On Demand