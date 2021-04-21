Plans Change on ‘A Million Little Things’ (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 11, “Redefine.”]

Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) ends up at the airport again on A Million Little Things — but it has nothing to do with his love life this time — and his reaction after seeing the person off on an international flight has us worried.

Also in the April 21 episode, Eddie (David Giuntoli) may be doing better in rehab after throwing his sobriety out the window and becoming addicted to pain medication following getting hit by a car, but his and Katherine’s (Grace Park) marriage is rocky. Plus, Rome (Romany Malco) and Regina (Christina Moses) have to step up to help people in their lives — and throw one of their plans out the window.

Au Revoir … Boston?

After her daughter Sophie (Lizzy Green) told her she was assaulted by her music teacher Peter (Andrew Leeds), Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) — we finally see her again! — tries to get a flight home from France. But she’s stuck on the stand-by list. “I feel so helpless not being there for her,” she admits to Gary, who’s been staying with her kids, and Maggie (Allison Miller).

But at least Delilah knows that her friends are there to be there for Sophie, though Gary does make one major mistake while trying to do so: he encourages her to audition for the prestigious music academy rather than wait another year when she can’t postpone. “You deserve this. You have earned this opportunity. Do not let that guy take this away from you too,” he tells her.

When it comes time for the virtual audition, however, she remembers what happened with Peter (whose praises the judges sing) and walks off. “I’m not good enough,” she tells Gary. She’s taken Peter’s original words to heart that she’s not cut out for MMI.

Sophie needs time to heal, Maggie tells Gary (and really, she doesn’t need to be a therapist to know that). “Stop trying to fix it and start listening to what she needs,” she advises him.

That’s exactly what Gary does, and what Sophie needs is her mom, so he drives her to the airport. Sitting in the car, Sophie admits that she’s worried about what her late father would think of her falling for Peter’s manipulation. He’d be proud of her, Gary assures her.

But after she heads into the airport to fly to France, Gary takes a moment to tell his friend, “I’m so sorry” … and then punches the window on the driver’s side of the car and shatters the glass. Uh-oh.

There Is No Plan Anymore

Regina’s on her way to taking Tyrell (Adam Swain), the teen who’s been staying with them, to see his mom, Martine (Jenny Brizard) — only to find out she’s been deported and is in Haiti. “Once you’ve been deported, you’re subject from a 10-year bar from the United States,” Alan (Terry Chen), Katherine’s lawyer friend who’s been helping them, says. And so Tyrell decides he’s going to join his mother in Haiti. That’s a bad idea, Alan warns Regina. Martine is starting over all over again and raising a teenage son will just make things harder.

But Tyrell won’t hear it, even going so far as to play Rome and Regina against each other in an attempt to pay for the travel. Tyrell’s mother risked her life to come to the United States and wouldn’t want him to end up where she tried so hard to leave, Regina points out to her husband. He could stay with them, she suggests.

They put adopting on hold because of everything going on, Rome reminds her. “Look at the way the world is right now,” she says, referring to the pandemic. “There is no plan. We have to make it up as we go.”

After Martine tells Tyrell she doesn’t want him to come to Haiti, he’s on board with Rome and Regina fostering him.

“It helps to know he’s with good people,” Martine tells Regina. “We’ll treat him like he’s our own,” Regina assures her. She knows they already are.

A Message He Needed to Hear

Rome obsesses over who Florence (Karen Robinson), the woman he met at the cemetery near his mom’s grave, is to his father, Walter (Lou Betty Jr.). And when his dad doesn’t want a new phone, Rome snaps, “don’t worry, I’m going to make sure your girlfriend’s contacts get transferred.”

Florence is just a friend, Walter assures him. “She’s easy to talk to, that’s all.” But “what do you think mom’s seeing when you’re picking up a woman at her headstone?” Rome asks.

Rome’s attitude changes after he realizes that his dad has kept the same old phone because his voicemail box is full — with his wife’s old messages. Rome uses those to piece together a message from his mother to his father telling him, “it’s OK for you to be happy.” And then he takes Walter to the cemetery to meet Florence.

Uh-oh

There’s really no other way to describe what’s going on with Katherine and Eddie right now. “Fixing your relationship’s a process,” Jackie (Bobbi-Jean Charlton), who’s also in rehab, warns Eddie.

And that process is going to be quite difficult to get through considering Katherine’s spending time with Alan and kissing him again. It’s also kind of hard to hate Alan considering he’s a nice guy and what he’s bringing out in Katherine. “I come from a long line of cat-herders,” he quips as he helps her chase down a stray cat her son Theo (Tristan Byon) has been feeding when it runs into the house.

When Katherine and Theo visit Eddie at rehab, their son has to prompt her to hug him. (It’s as awkward as it sounds.) And then after Jackie takes Theo to the vending machine to give the couple time to talk, she asks what made him have the affair with Delilah.

“It just felt like a clean slate. When she looked at me, she didn’t look at me like I let her down. She didn’t see my failures as a husband and a father,” he admits. “She just saw my potential. She saw the guy that I desperately wanted to be. She saw me the way you did when we first met, and it was weak and it was selfish, but I just missed that feeling.”

“I get it,” Katherine says, “I don’t think I understood it before, but I do now.”

When Theo brings up Alan stopping by with pizza, Eddie does, too.

“I can’t be here while Katherine is out with … I gotta get out of here. I gotta get home,” he tells Jackie later. “I’m going to lose her.”

“You might,” she agrees, “but if you don’t finish your treatment, you definitely will.”

After everything they’ve been through, is this the beginning of the end of Eddie and Katherine? We hope not!

A Million Little Things, Wednesdays, 10/9c, ABC