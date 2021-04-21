Luke Bryan’s Wife Addresses Rumors of Fight Between ‘American Idol’ Judge and Contestant Wyatt Pike

Luke Bryan‘s wife Caroline is shutting down rumors that American Idol contestant Wyatt Pike exited the show after a feud with her husband.

Whispers that the Idol judge was a big part of the reason for Pike’s sudden decision to quit the contest have been doing the rounds online. Suspicious minds pointed to the fact that Bryan was missing from the April 12 episode (after announcing that he had tested positive for COVID-19) coinciding with the abrupt departure of Pike.

The unfounded accusations found their way to the country singer’s wife who was quick to squash the wild story in the comments section on TikTok. According to E! News, Caroline reacted to the unsubstantiated claims by confirming her husband’s COVID diagnosis.

“Trust me, he has covid,” she reportedly said, responding to rumors on April 18. “I kinda wish there was a fight. I’m sick of taking care of kids alone and sanitizing. I’m peeing Lysol!!!”

The night Bryan wasn’t on Idol — when former judge Paula Abdul filled-in for him — it was announced Pike had exited the competition by host Ryan Seacrest. The strange occurrence baffled fans considering Pike was an early fan-favorite performer and he’d made the Top 12.

A few days following Pike’s exit announcement, he cited “personal reasons” as the explanation for his permanent absence. Since then, he’s released a single via on social media. “As promised, here’s a video of my tune ‘Friday Nights’! I had fun filming this for you yesterday, hope you enjoy!” he wrote to fans.

Bryan has since returned to the show following his battle with COVID, sitting alongside his fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie for the remaining live shows.

