‘The Voice’ Coaches Discuss Advice-Giving & Competitiveness in Season 20

The Voice has been entertaining viewers for 10 years, and as Season 20 continues on NBC, the coaches are reflecting on the show’s impact.

The panel of artists who help hopeful contestants gain traction in the industry has been on near-constant rotation since the show’s early seasons, cycling in the likes of John Legend and Nick Jonas in recent years. Currently, leading teams as Season 20 coaches alongside Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton — the only star to remain in a coach’s chair since the show’s debut — Nick and John are always ready for fierce competition.

But is it any more fierce because it’s Season 20? “I don’t think we’re more competitive,” John admits. “I think we’re always going to be competitive with each other, but we always have a lot of fun with each other as well. It’s part of the charm of the show that the coaches compete with each other, but we’re all friends and we love spending time with each other.”

“Honestly, we do this more for these artists,” John shares. “It’s about them. It’s about them getting a chance to shine. We already get the shine in our own careers and we want to see these artists do the most that they can with this opportunity.”

This season is proving to be a strong one with performers of all ages and genres on the playing field. As the Knockouts carry on, the coaching is taking on a deeper meaning as these star performers build deeper bonds with their team members.

When it comes to helping coach his team members, Nick recalls some of the tips he received at the beginning of his career. “Some of the advice that I was given early on was just to know the stakes, to be aware of them, but don’t let them overtake your ability to perform,” says Nick.

“It’s high-pressure situations that are the toughest,” Nick adds. “So, I’ve just learned to relax, and I try to tell my team that, to go out there and have fun.” It’s been a lot of fun with Mega Mentor Snoop Dogg around. Helping the contestants get their bearing throughout the Knockouts, Snoop has been invaluable to the Season 20 teams. “I think Snoop was so incredible with everyone on my team,” Nick shares. “He talked about that confidence.”

“We just try to keep the environment low pressure, which was I think is most important before you go and do something like The Voice, where you’ve got millions of people watching you.” Whether that’s easier without a live audience or not remains to be seen, but it’s definitely a question that is sparking John’s curiosity.

“I do wonder the difference between us having a live audience and not having one for the artists,” John muses. “It’s not clear to me how it’s affecting them, but I wonder if it makes it harder or easier?” These coaches and their contestants are bringing their A-game either way, but will it be enough to take top honors? Keep tuning into Season 20 to find out.

The Voice, Season 20, Mondays, 8/7c, NBC