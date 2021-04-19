‘The Voice’ Knockouts Begin: Watch 12 Must-See Performances (VIDEO)

The Voice is one step closer to the live shows as its final pre-recorded round takes place with the Knockouts.

Back in her coach’s seat following a remote stint due to health and safety precautions is Kelly Clarkson who rejoins her fellow coaches John Legend, Nick Jonas, and Blake Shelton in this latest episode. Helping them coach their teams is Mega Mentor Snoop Dogg, who imparts wisdom on the hopefuls still remaining in the competition.

Instead of dueting on one song, the team pairings feature separate performances for the hopefuls. Below, watch the must-see moments from the night and find out who is moving forward in the competition.

Ryleigh Modig sings Kings of Leon’s ‘Use Somebody’ & Corey Ward performs Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Already Gone’

Team Kelly’s contestants are blown away when they meet Snoop Dogg and he provides sound advice with their coach Kelly Clarkson who helps them prepare for the Knockouts. Despite the added pressure of performing his own coach’s tune, Corey comes out of the round victorious. Thankfully Nick, Blake, and John all hit their steal buttons, giving Ryleigh another chance in the competition. Ultimately she chooses Team Legend.

Jordan Matthew Young performs Black Crowes’ ‘She Talks to Angels’ & Ethan Lively sings Travis Tritt’s ‘Help Me Hold On’

Rock and country come out in these competitors’ performances, but before hitting the stage of Knockouts, they’re given a chance to learn from Snoop Dogg who is completely jazzed by their genre of juice. With his support and their coach Blake Shelton’s advice, Jordan and Ethan both deliver strong performances. Ultimately Blake chose Jordan as the winner, citing Ethan’s youth as the main reason behind the tough decision.

Pia Renee sings Jackie DeShannon’s ‘What the World Needs Now Is Love’ & Ciana Pelekai performs Lizzo’s ‘Cuz I Love You’

Team Legend’s performers had vastly different reasons for their song choices as Pia reveals her mom’s recent death inspired her pick. Meanwhile, Ciana was ready for a change after sticking to ballads most of the time, so she’s opting for Lizzo’s hit as an ode to her parents. Ultimately, Pia’s powerhouse Knockout performance was too strong for Ciana to contend with, forcing her out of the competition when John chooses Pia as the winner.

Dana Monique performs Ike and Tina Turner’s ‘Nutbush City Limits’ & Keegan Ferrell sings The Temptations’ ‘Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)’

As one of Nick’s original team members, Dana’s talent was well-known by the coach heading into the Knockouts, but it’s a tough call between her and newbie Keegan who blows Nick and Mega Mentor Snoop Dogg away during rehearsals. In the end, Dana’s powerhouse performance takes the top spot, leaving Keegan to say goodbye.

Victor Solomon sings The Temptations’ ‘My Girl’ & Gean Garcia performs Ed Sheeran’s ‘Afterglow’

Both Victor and Gean get John and Snoop wrapped up in their rehearsal performances, so it’s unsurprising that both bring their A-game to the Knockouts stage. Ultimately Victor reigns supreme as John chooses him as the Knockout winner, sending Gean home.

Pete Mroz performs Lewis Capaldi’s ‘Before You Go’ & Andrew Marshall sings Jason Mraz’s ‘Won’t Give Up’

These Team Blake singers chose tunes tied to personal experiences steeped in emotion, ranging from the death of Pete’s dad to Andrew’s battles with cancer. Both singers deliver strong Knockout performances, but their coach Blake can only pick one to move forward. Ultimately, Blake chooses his pal Pete, but Nick steals Andrew so he can keep competing.

