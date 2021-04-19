Dominic Purcell Quits ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Then Quickly Changes His Tune

Is the Waverider about to lose another of its original Legends? It’s unclear.

Dominic Purcell, who has played Mick Rory/Heatwave since the beginning of Legends of Tomorrow (a spinoff of Arrow and The Flash), seems to be going part-time on the time ship in Season 7, according to since-deleted posts on Instagram.

In the first post, Pursell wrote that he’s “walking away” from the CW superhero drama, which premiered in 2016. “Deal isn’t done. I have no interest. Whatever cash they throw on the corporate level,” he said. “The studio does not care.”

Then he followed that up with another post claiming that his original post “was a joke and the press went nuts.” He said he didn’t have any problems with the studio, Warner Bros. Television. “Truth is yes I’m leaving [Legends of Tomorrow] but will come back periodically,” he wrote. “It’s a handshake deal with my boss Phil Klemmer.”

With those posts deleted, there is nothing about Purcell’s future on Legends of Tomorrow currently on his Instagram.

This comes just ahead of the show’s sixth season premiering on Sunday, May 2, at 8/7c on the CW. The Legends will be dealing with aliens in the new episodes; last season ended with their captain, Sara Lance (Caity Lotz, the only other original cast member left), being abducted.

The series was renewed for its seventh season in February.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Season 6 Premiere, Sunday, May 2, 8/7c, The CW