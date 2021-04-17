David Boreanaz Addresses the Future of ‘SEAL Team’: ‘Renew This Show!’

While CBS renewed five of its procedurals on Thursday — NCIS, Blue Bloods, S.W.A.T., Bull, and Magnum P.I. — there were a number of omissions that had viewers talking, including SEAL Team.

The future of the David Boreanaz-starring series, currently in its fourth season, is still up in the air, and now the actor is taking his pleas for a Season 5 renewal to social media.

On Friday, the Bones alum posted a photo of him and a hospitalized veteran sharing a drink with the text, “Real vets are the real heroes behind CBS’ ‘Seal Team.'”

He then captioned the image, “Lets[sic] go CBS lets[sic] renew this show!”

Boreanaz was also actively reposting fans who were asking CBS for another season of the military drama, which has seen some upheaval recently with the exit of two of its stars, Jessica Pare and Judd Lormand.

Also in limbo at the network right now are returning series NCIS: Los Angeles, All Rise, and The Unicorn, as well as freshman shows B Positive, Clarice, and United States of Al.

Do you want SEAL Team back for a fifth season? Which other CBS series deserve a renewal? Sound off in the comments!