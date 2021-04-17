Prince Philip Funeral: The 5 Biggest Takeaways From Televised Ceremony

The funeral of Britain’s Prince Philip took place Saturday, April 17, with tens of millions watching around the world. Here in the U.S., the ceremony was shown live on networks including NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News, as well on various streaming services.

But unlike other royal events, the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral was kept low-key due to COVID-19 protocols. Just 30 family members and friends attended the service at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, on a gloriously sunny day.

The Prince, who was married to Queen Elizabeth for 73 years, passed on April 9 at the age of 99.

“Just extraordinary images,” said CNN anchor Anderson Cooper as he watched proceedings unfold. And he was right!

Here are the top takeaways from the somber but beautiful event:

All eyes were on Princes Harry and William following the Duke of Sussex’s televised interview with Oprah Winfrey where he admitted that the siblings’ relationship was less than stellar.

The brothers, who hadn’t been seen together in public for more than a year, walked behind their grandfather’s coffin, bringing back memories of when they were younger and attended their mother Princess Diana’s funeral.

Harry’s pregnant wife Meghan Markle missed the event “on doctor’s orders” but was said to be watching on TV in California.

And for once, no one could blame the normally stoic Queen from shedding a tear. TV viewers who are used to seeing her on news coverage or a dramatized version of Her Majesty in shows such as The Crownwill be all-too-familiar with her “keep calm and carry on” demeanor.

But on this saddest of occasions it must surely have been hard even for her to keep a stiff upper lip.

Those in attendance wore masks, as per COVID-19 protocols, and the members of the Royal Family wore day dress or morning coat with medals. This was instead of their military uniforms “in an attempt to prevent embarrassment for Princes Andrew and Harry,” according to Reuters.

“The Duke of Edinburgh was closely involved in the planning of his own funeral,” according to a message posted on the Royal Family’s Twitter. As a result, it included “a number of unique touches which reflect his life and work.”

Prince Philip’s funeral was a “Ceremonial Royal Funeral,” with some modifications due to public health guidelines because of the pandemic, according to the Royal Family’s website. The Dean of Windsor conducted the funeral service. The Archbishop of Canterbury pronounced the Blessing.

Many of the moments choreographed by The Duke demonstrated his lifelong commitment to the Armed Forces. His coffin was carried by members of the Grenadier Guards and the Royal Marines.

A choir of four people sang pieces of music chosen by The Duke of Edinburgh during 50-minute the service.

The day before the funeral Buckingham Palace released a private photo of Queen Elizabeth and Philip relaxing during a hike in Scotland. The sweet moment was captured by their daughter-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex:

NBC’s coverage was headed by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Kelly Cobiella, while David Muir anchored on ABC and Gayle King on CBS. Over on CNN, it was Anderson Cooper, while Martha MacCallum fronted Fox News.

Guests attending the funeral were: Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Tim Laurence, Prince Andrew, Princess Edward, his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and their children, Forfar, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Peter Phillips, Zara and Mike Tindall, Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, Lady Sarah and her husband, Daniel Chatto, Earl Snowdon, Duke of Gloucester, Duke of Kent, Princess Alexandra, Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden, Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse, Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg, and The Countess Mountbatten of Burma.