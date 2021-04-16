TV Watch Guide for Prince Philip’s Funeral

People around the world will be able to watch Prince Philip’s funeral at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle taking place on Saturday, April 17.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” read the announcement on the Royal Family’s website after he passed on April 9 at the age of 99.

Read on to find out where to tune in, what to expect from the funeral on TV, and more.

When It Airs

The service in honor of Prince Philip will begin at 3 p.m. local time (10am/9c). Coverage will begin starting at 9am/8c in the U.S., depending on the network.

How to Watch

You can watch on your TV or stream on various services Saturday morning. Coverage will begin at 9am/8c on CNN with Anderson Cooper, Julia Chatterley and Richard Quest, and Fox News with Martha MacCallum, Benjamin Hall in Windsor, Greg Palkot at Buckingham Palace, and guests.

CBS’ coverage begins at 9:30am/8:30c with anchor Gayle King, CBS News royal contributor and The Diana Chronicles author Tina Brown, and royal commentator Wesley Kerr in New York, and correspondents Charlie D’Agata and Holly Williams in Windsor.

NBC’s coverage with Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Kelly Cobiella, Keir Simmons, and Anne Thompson, and correspondents in Windsor and London will start at 9:30am/8:30c.

David Muir will lead ABC’s coverage also beginning at 9:30am/8:30c.

The service will be streamed on CBSN (CBS News’ streaming news service), FOX News Digital, Peacock, CNN.com, and ABC News Live.

Why Meghan Markle Won’t Be There

While Prince Harry will be attending his grandfather’s funeral in person, Meghan Markle will not be.

“The Duchess of Sussex has been advised by her physician not to travel,” a royal spokesman said during a briefing on April 10.

The Guest List

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the guest list of those attending the service in the chapel has been limited to 30. The members of the Royal Family who will attend are: Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Tim Laurence, Prince Andrew, Princess Edward, his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and their children, Forfar, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Peter Phillips, Zara and Mike Tindall, Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, Lady Sarah and her husband, Daniel Chatto, Earl Snowdon, Duke of Gloucester, Duke of Kent, Princess Alexandra, Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden, Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse, Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg, and The Countess Mountbatten of Burma.

What to Expect

“The Duke of Edinburgh was closely involved in the planning of his own Funeral,” according to a message posted on the Royal Family’s Twitter. “As a result, it will involve a number of unique touches which reflect his life and work.”

Prince Philip’s funeral will be a “Ceremonial Royal Funeral,” with some modifications due to public health guidelines because of the pandemic, according to the Royal Family’s website. The Dean of Windsor will conduct the Funeral Service. The Archbishop of Canterbury will pronounce the Blessing.

Many of the moments choreographed by The Duke demonstrate his lifelong commitment to the Armed Forces. His Royal Highness’s coffin will be carried by both the Grenadier Guards and the Royal Marines during tomorrow’s ceremony. pic.twitter.com/xAUl28sMs3 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 16, 2021

At 9:40am/8:40c, the coffin will be brought out from the State Entrance of Windsor Castle into the Quadrangle. The members of the Royal Family walking in the procession are The Princess Royal, The Prince of Wales, The Earl of Wessex and Forfar, The Duke of York, The Duke of Sussex, Mr. Peter Phillips, The Duke of Cambridge, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and The Earl of Snowdon. The Queen will depart from the Sovereign’s Entrance in the State Bentley.

The procession will move towards St. George’s Chapel through Engine Court, Chapel Hill Parade Ground, and into Horseshoe Cloister, before arriving at the West Steps. Along the route will be members from the Royal Navy, the Royal Marines, the Highlanders, and the 4th Batallion Royal Regiment of Scotland and the Royal Air Force.

The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery will fire minute guns, and the Curfew Tower Bell will toll during the procession. When the coffin arrives at Horseshoe Cloister, the National Anthem will play. The Bearer party will carry the coffin up to the Chapel, at which time they’ll pause for a National Minute of Silence at 10am/9c. The Dean of Windsor and the Archbishop of Canterbury will then receive the coffin.

The Royal Navy Piping Party will pipe the “Carry On” when the Chapel doors close.

Flowers and condolences from around the Windsor Estate have been moved inside the Castle precinct. Members of the public may wish to consider making a donation to a charity of their choice, or sign the online Book of Condolence. Visit https://t.co/fKZVORz7rk to find out more. pic.twitter.com/4h3UJ0ew57 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 16, 2021

Those in attendance will wear masks, as per COVID-19 protocols, and the Members of the Royal Family will wear Day Dress or Morning Coat with medals. This is instead of their military uniforms “in an attempt to prevent embarrassment for Princes Andrew and Harry,” according to Reuters.

A choir of four people will sing pieces of music chosen by The Duke of Edinburgh during the service, which is expected to last 50 minutes. After, the coffin will be lowered into the Royal Vaught and following the Archbishop of Canterbury’s Blessing, the choir will sing the National Anthem.

Her Majesty The Queen, Members of the Royal Family and The Duke of Edinburgh’s Family will then leave Chapel via Galilee Porch.