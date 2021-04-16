It appears that The Walking Dead is truly becoming a family affair for the Morgans as Jeffrey Dean Morgan took to social media to tease his son’s role in the series’s upcoming 11th and final season.

Morgan, who has played batty baddie Negan since 2016, delved deeper into his character’s history this past season, unveiling his origins including the truth behind his bat’s name. Inspired by Negan’s wife Lucille, fans we’re taken back in time to see what his life was like before he joined the series.

The actor’s real-life wife, One Tree Hill‘s Hilarie Burton Morgan, joined him for the special storyline, and now their son is joining the mix. In a post shared to Morgan’s Instagram profile, he wrote, “My kid,” referring to the photo of a close-up of a walker’s face.

“Just a peek… as a dad, I have to say, I’d be hard pressed to remember a time I’ve been more proud of this dude. Can’t wait for y’all to see him in action,” Morgan concluded, adding “#gusydean” and “#zombielife.”

Morgan’s boy will step into a role as one of the walkers (zombie-like creatures) featured in the fan-favorite series. Whether or not they’ll share the screen together remains to be seen, but it’s definitely worth tuning in to find out.

