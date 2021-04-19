An ‘American Idol’ First, ‘Breeders’ Family Faces Changes, ‘911’ Returns, and Cozy British TV

Hi, TV Insider’s other critic Linda Maleh here! While Matt Roush is on a much deserved vacation, I’ll be bringing you our daily picks for what’s Worth Watching so that you never miss a moment of great television:

American Idol tries something new by bringing back last season’s favorites. Ally (Daisy Haggard) and Paul (Martin Freeman) might be adding a third kid to their chaotic family on FX’s Breeders. 9-1-1 returns with a bang as a long awaited birth finally arrives…right in the middle of a crisis! A new tower director begins work on Inside the Tower of London.

American Idol

America’s most well known singing competition is trying something new. In a never-been-done-before special episode, ten finalists from last season are coming back to sing for America’s vote, and the chance to have a second shot at going all the way. But, only one will get to remain in the competition this season and become part of this season’ top 10.

Breeders

British couple Ally and Paul (Daisy Haggard and Martin Freeman) seem overwhelmed on a normal day. Now add a possible third kid into the mix as the two decide to try IVF, following last week’s bombshell that Ally’s not actually pregnant, but perimenopausal. Despite the appearance of being full steam ahead, Ally has some misgivings about the situation. Paul, as oblivious as ever, is excited by the idea of a third kid, and starts to plan other big changes for the family as well. As heavy questions about the family’s future arise, the dark comedy handles them as it usually does, with a great deal of sharp wit, comedic timing, and a good dose of relatability.

9-1-1

Returning from its mid-season hiatus, the fast-paced procedural picks up right where it left off in March, with firefighter Henrietta “Hen” Wilson (Aisha Hinds) and wife Karen (Tracie Thoms) finding out that they might have to give up their foster daughter, whose mom is ready to take her back. Meanwhile, a pile-up on the freeway involves the whole squad, including firefighter Howard “Chimney” Han (Kenneth Choi) who’s having a baby with Jennifer Love Hewitt’s 911 operator Maddie Buckley. In really bad timing Maddie starts having contractions right in the middle of the call! There also may be a beloved character at the center of the crash. Ominous.

Inside the Tower of London

This is the kind of educational British TV fare that is perfect to watch while getting cozy with a cup of tea. In this episode, the new tower director starts work on the same day that President Donald Trump has a state visit to London, and endeavors to make sure that a ceremonial, and unusually lengthy, gun salute goes off without a hitch. Meanwhile, curator Eleri Lynn discovers that one of Queen Elizabeth I’s elaborate dresses may have actually survived, and is in a small village church in Herefordshire. Among the treasures housed in the Tower, we take a look at Charles I’s golden armor, and find out what happened to Henry VIII’s crown. From historical tales to crown jewels, this episode about the famous (infamous) palace and prison delivers.

Inside Monday TV:

● 9-1-1: Lone Star(9/8c, Fox): Like its 9-1-1 original, this Texas-set spinoff also has a March cliffhanger to resolve. Following firefighter Judd Ryder (Jim Parrack) and his wife Grace’s (Sierra McClain) car going off the road and into an icy river, the squad jumps into action to try to save them.

● All Rise (9/8c, CBS): Dealing with the in-laws is hard enough, trying a murder case that may involve them, like prosecutor Mark Callan (Wilson Bethel) has to do this episode, is even trickier. Adding to the stress, after a secret of his is revealed, Mark’s defense attorney girlfriend Amy Quinn (Lindsey Gort) suggests that they take a break.

● The Good Doctor (10/9c, ABC): When Lea (Paige Spara) and Shaun (Freddie Highmore) find out the gender of their unborn child, Shaun is motivated to become a more supportive partner. Meanwhile, when a navy pilot is revealed to have been misdiagnosed by her previous doctor, the team scrambles to give this patient a shot at a full recovery.

● The Secrets She Keeps (10/9c, AMC) (series premiere): Already available to stream on Sundance Now and AMC+, the 2020 Australian drama hits cable. When two pregnant women have a chance encounter in the supermarket, shelf stacker Agatha (Downton Abbey’sLaura Carmichael) covets glamorous influencer Meghan’s (Jessica De Gouw) life, and hatches a nefarious scheme.

● Debris (10/9c, NBC): In this episode of the series where CIA and MI6 agents investigate alien space junk, Bryan Beneventi (Jonathan Tucker) and Finola Jones (Riann Steele) undertake a dangerous and risky plan to infiltrate an INFLUX compound and rescue Dr. George Jones (Tyrone Benskin), but Craig Maddox (Norbert Leo Butz) and Priya Ferris (Anjali Jay) have their own ideas for the mission.