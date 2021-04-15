Billy Eichner, Who Had Joked Colton Underwood Was Gay, Posts in Support of the Bachelor Star Coming Out

After The Bachelor‘sColton Underwood came out as gay on Good Morning America on April 14, an old clip from his season of the ABC dating series resurfaced in which comedian Billy Eichner said, “Maybe you’re the first gay Bachelor.”

Alongside that clip, Eichner posted his support for Underwood on Instagram, writing, “Congrats @coltonunderwood! If you’re gay, be gay! I’ve been gay forever and I love it!”

“I’m gay. I know that’s a shock, Colton, and that I think you should look into,” Eichner said in the clip. “Maybe you’re the first gay Bachelor, and we don’t even know.”

This comes after Underwood sat down with GMA‘s Robin Roberts for an in-depth interview, “Colton Underwood: In His Own Words.” “I’ve ran from myself for a long time and I’ve hated myself for a long time, and I’m gay,” he said. “I’m emotional, but I’m emotional in such a good, happy positive way. I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life. That means the world to me.”

“Here’s how Hollywood works: Colton’s gonna get a GLAAD Award before I do,” Eichner tweeted on April 14 before adding two more posts in support of those who have come out in entertainment before now.

“Let’s ALSO honor and praise those in entertainment who came out years – DECADES – before it was embraced and could be used to professional advantage,” he wrote. “I don’t mean me – I mean many others, especially those before me – that took real guts. Let’s put some shine on them too.”