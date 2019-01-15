Billy Eichner Follows up on His 'First Gay Bachelor' Joke to Colton

Billy Eichner is single and ready to mingle.

The comedian and actor appeared as a special celebrity guest on the new season of The Bachelor and chatted with host Chris Harrison and the show's current star Colton Underwood about — what else? — dating and his virginity.

Eichner joked that if Colton hasn't had sex with a woman, then how does it know he isn't gay? If he did come out on the show, it would actually make Season 23 of the reality TV series the "most dramatic season ever."

"I'm gay. I know that's a shock, Colton. That I think you should look into. Maybe you're the first gay bachelor and we don't even know!" he pointed out.

Colton squirmed a little at the comment, but it got us thinking — why hasn't there been a gay contestant yet? The Bachelor has been on for 17 years, and its spinoff series, The Bachelorette, has been on for 16 years, and every season has featured a heterosexual man or woman. The franchise's first African-American lead was bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, whose season just aired in 2017.

Maybe producers should listen up, because Eichner is willing to pave the way. He took to Twitter to announce he's single. "I actually do think it would be cool to do a gay season of The Bachelor ... and hey @BachelorABC I’m single....." he wrote.

The most recent dating series to feature a gay lead was Logo's Finding Prince Charming. The first season premiered in 2016, but a second season was never picked up. A fan suggested that Eichner try that, but he refused!

And Twitter blew up last night with support for Eichner's guest spot and observation:

Watch the scene from last night below:

