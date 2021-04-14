‘Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days’ Documentary Announces More A-List Stars (VIDEO)

ABC’s celebratory two-hour documentary on the long-running series Sesame Street has just announced more of the A-list personalities appearing in the special.

The star-studded lineup for Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days — airing Monday, April 26, and available the next day on demand on Hulu — will also include First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Angelina Jolie (the UNHCR Special Envoy), Dr. Sanjay Gupta, John Oliver, and Rosie Perez.

Additionally, it was announced that Stevie Wonder, who has had several memorable performances on Sesame Streetover the years, will serenade viewers with his reimagined version of Sesame Streets’s classic “Sunny Days” song.

Previously announced participants include W. Kamau Bell, Gloria Estefan, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Whoopi Goldberg, Christopher Jackson, John Legend, Lucy Liu, Olivia Munn, Questlove, Chrissy Teigen, and Usher.

Sesame Street‘s 50th season kicked off November 9, 2019, with a HBO prime-time special.

Produced by TIME Studios, 50 Years of Sunny Days looks back on the impact of Sesame Street‘s iconic programming and the impressive efforts of the non-profit organization Sesame Workshop.

The special will also uncover never-before-seen footage surrounding the topic of divorce and how it relates to the experience of Mr. Snuffleupagus and his family, and examine the decision to not air the episode, originally produced in 1992.

Viewers additionally can look forward to looks at Sesame Street‘s global impact on social issues, and the introduction of a Black family of Sesame Street Muppets, born of Sesame Workshop’s racial justice initiative Coming Together.

Check out the teaser below.

Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days, Monday, April 26, 8/7c, ABC