‘Younger’ Returns, Sheldon Takes on the IRS, Inside ‘Wahl Street’

Fresh as ever, the rom-com Younger begins streaming its seventh and final season. Young Sheldon has a timely encounter with the IRS. Grey’s Anatomy adds social-justice protests to its COVID-era concerns. Mark Wahlberg allows cameras inside his growing corporate empire.

Nicole Rivelli/2021 ViacomCBS, Inc.

Younger

Season Premiere

Darren Star’s delightful rom-com returns, after more than a year’s COVID-related delay, for its seventh and final season. (For those who don’t stream, these episodes will air later this year on the show’s original home on TV Land.) Fans may discover once for all whether Liza (Sutton Foster), who lied about her age to jumpstart her career in New York publishing, will end up with dashing Charles (Peter Herrmann), who has proposed to her, or does she still harbor feelings for hipster tattoo artist Josh (Nico Tortorella)?

CBS

Young Sheldon

8/7c

In an episode originally timed to coincide with Tax Day—which thanks to COVID has been pushed back a month this year—the boy genius (Iain Armitage) takes on the IRS when the agency has the audacity to accuse Sheldon of making a mistake. He doesn’t only beg to differ, he’ll do everything in his cerebral power to prove them wrong. Elsewhere in the family, Meemaw’s (Annie Potts) boyfriend Dale (Craig T. Nelson) is scheduled for a colonoscopy and begs her to join him. How romantic!

CBS

United States of Al

8:30/7:30c

Chuck Lorre’s newest comedy goes to the DMV for the latest illustration of culture shock. Going to the license bureau is no fun for anyone, but for transplanted Afghan interpreter Al (Adhir Kalyan), the experience is unsettling for an entirely different reason: his instructor for the driving test is a woman—and she’s wearing shorts. Though we get that he’s unaccustomed to seeing any female’s bare legs in his home country, if Al doesn’t learn how to shift his perceptual gears soon, he may have to start riding a bike.

ABC

Grey’s Anatomy

9/8c

We’re glad to see that Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) has awakened and left the COVID-limbo beach, though we’d be lying if we said we weren’t alarmed by the promos suggesting yet another setback in her recovery. (Let’s hope it’s a fakeout.) While some of the docs work with a patient who doesn’t believe in COVID, another hot-button issue erupts when social-justice protests take to Seattle’s streets. Phylicia Rashad, currently recurring on This Is Us as Beth’s wise mother, guests as a patient who is injured during the mayhem.

On the Stream:

Wahl Street (streaming on HBO Max): Being a celebrity these days is big business, and Mark Wahlberg has found entrepreneurial success in many areas. In a six-part docuseries, he lets camera inside his various enterprises, from his production company and clothing line to the F45 gym studio and Wahlburgers restaurant chain, which inspired its own reality show.

(streaming on HBO Max): Being a celebrity these days is big business, and Mark Wahlberg has found entrepreneurial success in many areas. In a six-part docuseries, he lets camera inside his various enterprises, from his production company and clothing line to the F45 gym studio and Wahlburgers restaurant chain, which inspired its own reality show. Spy City (streaming on AMC+): Preacher’sDominic Cooper plays it more straight in a routine six-part Cold War espionage thriller set in 1961 Berlin, shortly before the infamous wall is built. He stars as disgraced British agent Fielding Scott, who’s sent to the embattled city to redeem himself by retrieving a defecting East German scientist. When the mission goes sideways, Scott goes rogue to smoke out a traitor.

The Wordmaker (streaming on Topic): Shira Haas , the breakout star of Netflix’s Unorthodox, is among the stars of an Israeli psychological thriller about a psychiatrist and professor of sleep disorders who awakens in a bar with no memory of how he got there. When he’s implicated in a murder, he turns to a Kabbalah center once managed by the charismatic leader known as “The Wordmaker,” who has gone missing.

(streaming on Topic): , the breakout star of Netflix’s Unorthodox, is among the stars of an Israeli psychological thriller about a psychiatrist and professor of sleep disorders who awakens in a bar with no memory of how he got there. When he’s implicated in a murder, he turns to a Kabbalah center once managed by the charismatic leader known as “The Wordmaker,” who has gone missing. Exit Plan (streaming on Crackle): Game of Thrones’Nikolaj Coster-Waldau stars in what’s being described as an “existential mystery,” as an insurance investigator looking into the remote Hotel Aurora, a secretive facility where assisted suicide is provided as room service.

(streaming on Crackle): Game of Thrones’Nikolaj Coster-Waldau stars in what’s being described as an “existential mystery,” as an insurance investigator looking into the remote Hotel Aurora, a secretive facility where assisted suicide is provided as room service. Creepshow (streaming on Shudder): In the horror anthology’s latest installment, playfully titled “The Right Snuff,” True Blood’sRyan Kwanten and Breckin Meyer (Franklin & Bash) play astronauts on an ill-fated space mission.

Inside Thursday TV: