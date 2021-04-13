‘Prodigal Son’ and ‘Big Sky’ Return, Martha Stewart Rules ‘Chopped,’ ‘Frontline’ on Insurrection

Two of network TV’s top thrillers return from a winter hiatus. Food Network’s popular Chopped gets a makeover with Martha Stewart. Documentaries include HBO’s look at America’s changing small towns and Frontline’s investigation into violent domestic extremism.

©2021 Fox Media LLC Cr: Phil Caruso/FOX

Prodigal Son

9/8c

The twisted thriller returns in top form with the arrival of an over-the-top Alan Cumming as Europol profiler Simon Hoxley, a self-described “Mind Sleuth” who instantly crosses swords professionally with the NYPD’s damaged pro, Malcolm (Tom Payne). Hoxley suspects Malcolm’s family has everything to do with the murder of the evil Nicholas Endicott—and of course, he’s right—which keeps Malcolm scrambling to stay one step ahead of the foppish snoop while keeping his activities secret from the rest of his team. Back at the prison asylum, Malcolm’s serial-killer dad Martin “The Surgeon” Whitly (Michael Sheen) is none too pleased to see Hoxley endangering his family, but otherwise he only has eyes for the mysteriously alluring Dr. Capshaw (Catherine Zeta-Jones). What a wildly entertaining series.

ABC/Darko Sikman

Big Sky

10/9c

Also back from an extended midseason hiatus, the Western-set mystery picks up with a two-hour opener, set three months after mad trucker Ronald Pergman (Brian Geraghty) drove out of view, leaving so much carnage in his wake. Private investigators Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) are now officially partners, and while they keep an eye out for any Pergman sightings, they embark on a new case (based on C.J. Box’s novel The Bitterroots) involving the powerful Kleinsasser ranching family. When the family’s black sheep is accused of a very dark deed, it’s up to Cassie and Jenny to weave through a web of corruption to get to the truth.

FOOD NETWORK

Chopped

9/8c

What Martha Stewart says goes in a special five-week iteration of the popular cooking competition, this time taking the kitchen outdoors in Kennebunkport, Maine. As 16 chefs compete with mystery ingredients for an ultimate $50,000 grand prize, Stewart adds challenges within challenges to throw the contestants off balance. In the opener, that includes limiting the chefs to 10 essential pantry staples to make their first impression.

PBS

Frontline

In a collaboration with ProPublica and UC Berkeley’s Investigative Reporting Program, Frontline takes a deep, hard look at the rise of extremist and militia groups, often tied to white supremacy and anti-government movements. Some of this ground has been covered before on Frontline, but the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol gives this report extra urgency.

HBO

Our Towns

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

On a more hopeful note, this documentary from filmmakers Steven Ascher and Jeanne Jordan is based on the book Our Towns: A 100,000-Mile Journey Into the Heart of America by journalist couple James and Deborah Fallows, who traveled the country to explore grass-roots activism and community improvement efforts in the sorts of cities often ignored by the national media. The itinerary for the documentary, filmed in 2018, includes Sioux Falls, S.D., Columbus, MS, Charleston, W.V., and Bend, Ore., as the Fallows encounter civic leaders, educators, artists, environmentalists, immigrants and students who find commonality in their desire to better their and others’ lives.

