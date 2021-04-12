ABC Announces Star-Studded ‘Cast’ for the 93rd Oscars (VIDEO)

Like other award shows over the past year, the 93rd Oscars are going to look a little different because of COVID-19 safety precautions.

And in a fun reveal ABC announced that it’s been decided to do away with the term “presenters” for the April 25 televised ceremony and instead refer to the stars handing out awards as “the cast.”

In a teaser released with the announcement, the question, “In a world filled with award shows, what if an award show was actually a movie? Which stars would you cast?” is posed.

Well, it seems like the show’s producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher, and Steven Soderbergh have an idea as they shared a hefty lineup of talent making up the ensemble cast.

Comprised of some past winners along with fresh talent, the cast includes Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Maitlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger, and Zendaya.

They will be directed by Glenn Weiss, who made headlines for the 2018 Emmys when he proposed to his girlfriend Jan Svendsen during the live ceremony. Additional talent joining the show will be announced at a later date.

Airing live from Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, the night’s festivities will include international locations via satellite. Tune in to see the stars and whether The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Mank, Minari, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal, or The Trial of the Chicago 7take home top honors for Best Picture.

93rd Oscars, Sunday, April 25, 8/7c, ABC