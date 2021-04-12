‘In Treatment’: Uzo Aduba Stars as a Therapist Under Pressure in First Look (VIDEO)

Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black, Mrs. America) is a therapist under pressure in the first trailer for In Treatment‘s reboot — which is being called its fourth season — set to premiere Sunday, May 23, on HBO.

The drama series is returning with Aduba in the lead role after a 10-year gap.

She plays lead therapist Dr. Brooke Taylor, who is faced with dealing with a trio of patients struggling to navigate the pandemic in Los Angeles, as well recent social and cultural shifts.

Adding to the stresses Brooke faces in her job are complications in her own personal life at home.

Among Brooke’s patients is Eladio, played by Hamilton‘s Anthony Ramos, who works as a home health aide for a wealthy family. Others include Colin (John Benjamin Hickey), a millionaire white-collar criminal grappling with life following a release from prison, and Laila (Quintessa Swindell), who is a skeptical teenage client trying to form her own identity.

Viewers get a peek at their complicated stories along with Brooke’s own personal struggles in the trailer. As Brooke is dealing with her own issues, including a life-altering loss, she’ll turn to best friend and confidante, Rita (Liza Colón-Zayas). Meanwhile, Brooke’s on-again-off-again boyfriend Adam (Joel Kinnaman) doesn’t make things any easier when he resurfaces.

In Treatment originally debuted in 2008 and starred Gabriel Byrne and Dianne Wiest for its first three seasons through 2010. This new 24-episode season will run with two back-to-back half-hour episodes each Sunday and Monday nights beginning with the premiere.

In Treatment, Season 4 Premiere, Sunday, May 23, 9/8c, HBO