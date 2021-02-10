‘In Treatment’ Sets Season 4 Premiere, HBO Unveils First Look at Uzo Aduba

In Treatment‘s return is finally within sight as HBO announced the fourth season of their Emmy-winning drama will return this May.

As previously announced, Uzo Aduba will lead this reimagining of the original series, starring as Dr. Brooke Taylor, the therapist at the center of the season. Debuting back in 2008, In Treatment originally starred Gabriel Byrne and Dianne Wiest, this next chapter brings the action to present-day Los Angeles as Brooke serves a diverse trio of patients.

Addressing modern concerns, Brooke’s work will explore issues such as the global pandemic, recent social and cultural shifts, and more. Along with helping her patients through issues, Brooke will also be dealing with complications in her own life.

Joining Aduba in the series are stars Anthony Ramos, Liza Colón-Zayas, John Benjamin Hickey, Quintessa Swindell, and Joel Kinnaman. Ramos is set to potray Eladio, a home health aide employed by a wealthy family, Colón-Zayas stars as Brooke’s longtime friend Rita, and Hickey plays Colin, a wealthy beach bum and white collar criminal acclimating to life after prison.

Swindell appears as Brooke’s teenage client Laila, and Kinnaman is playing Adam, Brooke’s on-again-off-again boyfriend who complicates her life even further. The series is executive produced by Stephen Levinson, Mark Wahlberg, Hagai Levi, Jennifer Schuur, Joshua Allen, and Melissa Bernstein. Joanne Toll and Noa Tishby serve as co-executive producers on the project which filmed under COVID-19 guidelines last fall.

In Treatment, Season 4, May 2021, HBO