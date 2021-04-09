Racial Terror in ‘Them,’ A Comical Superduo in ‘Thunder Force,’ Two P.I.’s and a Baby on ‘Magnum,’ Bye to ‘Wynonna Earp’

If you liked Get Out, check out the new horror anthology Them. Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer spoof the superhero genre in the Netflix movie Thunder Force. And on the Magnum P.I. reboot, Magnum and Higgins face their greatest challenge yet: changing a diaper.

Them

Series Premiere

Nightmarish echoes of Jordan Peele’sGet Out and Us permeate the first season of a bold horror anthology from Lena Waithe (The Chi) and creator Little Marvin. Set in the 1950s during the Second Great Migration, Them: Covenant follows a Black family from North Carolina to a white-bread California suburb. There, they find the overtly racist hostility of their neighborhood is even more terrifying than the supernatural threats within their own apparently haunted dream home. The scares are plentiful, but the portrayal of the racist neighbors (led by a diabolically prim Alison Pill) is so cartoonishly over-the-top they’re almost too laughable to be taken seriously.

Netflix

Thunder Force

Movie Premiere

Bound to be a hit, this comedic twist on the overdone premise of ordinary people given superpowers benefits from the teamwork of two pros: Oscar winner Octavia Spencer and scene-stealer extraordinaire Melissa McCarthy. Written and directed by McCarthy’s husband Ben Falcone (who appears in a cameo), Thunder Force teams these talents as former best friends whose new lab-enhanced gifts of super-strength and invisibility make them public heroes, to the chagrin of criminal mastermind Bobby Cannavale, who fumes: “How can we not stop two chicks in their 40s?” Maybe he’s never seen a Melissa McCarthy movie.

CBS

Magnum P.I. (2018)

9/8c

They can take down bad guys without breaking a sweat, but let’s see how Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) manage when caught in a parent trap after a baby is left in their care, abandoned at the estate’s gates. While Kumu (Amy Hill) searches for the baby’s mother, the private-eye team seeks pricey stolen truffles. All in a day’s work, except maybe for those constant feedings. And who’s on diaper duty?

Wynonna Earp

Season Finale 10/9c

Will Waverly Earp (Dominique Provost-Chalkley), the half-sister of rip-roaring monster killer Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano), get her happy ending in the cult thriller’s series finale and finally marry Sheriff Nicole Haught (Katherine Barrell)? And how about Wynonna and Doc Holliday (Tim Rozon), while we’re on the subject? Lots to be wrapped up, including the arrival of a new witch in Purgatory, unless someone comes to the show’s rescue with a fifth season. (Looking at you, Netflix.)

Also on Netflix:

The Oscar-nominated live-action short film Two Distant Strangers, filmed in five days during the pandemic by directors Travon Free (who wrote it) and Martin Desmond Roe in response to the social-justice crisis. Joey Bada$$ stars in this Groundhog Day-meets-George Floyd set-up as a young Black cartoonist who’s just trying to get home to his dog one morning, when a deadly encounter with a white cop forces him to experience the incident over and over.

