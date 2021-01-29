Hot Trend: Real-Life Married Couples Mix It Up at Work

TV Insider's 32 reasons to love TV now Hot List includes jaw-dropping drama, sizzling costar chemistry and groundbreaking stars. Plus, puppies! Stay tuned for more of these must-read lists, which appear online through January 29.

Well, this is certainly one smart way to keep your on-set COVID bubble tight — cast real-life spouses as onscreen love interests! Here are three pairs we'd always tune in to see.

Scott Bakula & Chelsea Field

As NCIS: New Orleans' crime-fighting couple Dwayne Pride and Rita Devereaux, Bakula and Field (married for 11 years) laissez les bon temps rouler.

NCIS: New Orleans, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS

Melissa McCarthy & Ben Falcone

On the comedy God's Favorite Idiot, Falcone stars as an unwitting messenger of the Lord, and wife McCarthy plays the colleague with whom he's smitten.

God's Favorite Idiot, Premiere TBA, Netflix

Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Hilarie Burton

An upcoming flashback on The Walking Dead shows what life was like for Negan (Morgan) and wife Lucille (Burton) before zombies took over.

The Walking Dead, Returns Sunday, February 28, 9/8c, AMC