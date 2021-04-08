Stars and Fans React to News That ‘MacGyver’ Has Been Canceled

Star Lucas Till has said an emotional farewell to MacGyverafter the show was canceled by CBS on April 7, with the series finale airing April 30. But fans are already campaigning for it to be saved.

“Where to begin?” Till wrote in what he described as a “love letter” on Instagram.

Till took on the role of secret Angus “Mac” MacGyver in 2016 in a reboot of the 1980s TV series, starring Richard Dean Anderson, which ran for seven seasons. The latest version co-stars Justin Hires, Tristin Mays, Meredith Eaton, Levy Tran, and Henry Ian Cusick.

In his post Till wrote in part, “The past five years have been what I will look back on later as THE most formative years of my life. I made life long friends, actually no, family. Was nervous to take up the mantle of an icon and you guys allowed me into your homes and accepted me. I’m like the Roger Moore of MacGyvers now thanks to your support. Lol.”

Hires, who plays Wilt Bozer in the show, took to Twitter, posting that “all good things must come to an end. An amazing 5 years with an incredible cast and crew. Thank you to the loyal fans who watched and supported this show.”

All good things must come to an end. An amazing 5 years with an incredible cast and crew! Thank you to the loyal and committed fans who watched and supported this show. And HUGE thank you to CBS for employing me for 6 years now haha. We’re still #1 in views in our time slot pic.twitter.com/VTpT5vaKHu — J. Hires (@JustinHires) April 8, 2021

And Eaton, who plays Matty Weber, posted a tweet as well:

CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said in a statement posted on multiple outlets: “All of us at CBS are extremely grateful for the incredible work and dedication from Lucas and the rest of the cast, as well as Monica [Macer], the writers and the entire crew.

“The MacGyver team traveled far and wide to repeatedly save the world with little more than bubble gum and a paper clip and made this show distinctly their own.”

But fans of the show, who were shocked by its sudden axing, have launched a campaign to save MacGyver:

MacGyver, Friday April 9, 8/7c, CBS