Katey’s a ‘Rebel,’ ‘Okay’ Returns to Freeform, Eve Returns to ‘Last Man,’ ‘Clarice’ Back on the Job

Katey Sagal headlines her own show as a rabble-rousing Rebel. Freeform’s deliriously quirky Everything’s Gonna Be Okay launches its second season. After acclaimed performances in Booksmart and Unbelievable, Kaitlyn Dever pops back into Last Man Standing before its final season wraps.

ABC/Karen Ballard

Rebel

Series Premiere 10/9c

Here’s a new rebel yell: “Do the right thing quietly before I get awfully loud.” So quips Annie “Rebel” Bello, the latest memorable character in the arsenal of the versatile Katey Sagal. From bawdy Peg Bundy on Married with Children to the Lady Macbeth of bikers on Sons of Anarchy and most recently as Dan’s rocker girlfriend on The Conners, Sagal has range and infinite appeal. Which comes in handy in her earnest new project, inspired by the life of executive producer Erin Brockovich (a role that did very nicely for Julia Roberts back in the day). Rebel is a slinky, sneaky advocate for the underdog, unafraid to take on corporate giants in her quest for justice, a crusade that often involves members of her long-suffering but secretly admiring family. “She’s energized by injustice,” her lawyer daughter remarks. And if that energy has made her personal life a mess, that’s par for the TV course.

Freeform/Eric Liebowitz

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay

Season Premiere 10/9c

The buoyant Josh Thomas (Please Like Me) is back as star and creator of this irreverent and most peculiar family comedy. He’s Nicholas, a gay Australian gadfly (with an entomologist’s obsession with bugs) who becomes guardian in sunny California to his orphaned half-sisters: the brilliant and autistic Matilda (Kayla Cromer) and the quirkily insecure Genevieve (Maeve Press). The second season picks up with back-to-back episodes, following Matilda’s unhappy visit to New York City, where she realized she couldn’t make it on her own at Juilliard after all. They’re all licking their wounds, including Nicholas’s boyfriend Alex (Adam Faison), as they try to figure out how to move on. In the second episode, that includes Matilda analyzing her relationship with autistic bestie Drea (Lillian Carrier) in full view of Drea’s fussy parents (Richard Kind and Maria Bamford).

FOX

Last Man Standing

9/8c

As Tim Allen’s family sitcom nears its end, one of the show’s most rising stars returns for a visit. That would be Kaitlyn Dever, who played Eve for the first six seasons before moving on to a successful career in film (Booksmart) and prestige streaming (Netflix’s Unbelievable). She has recurred ever since, showing up in the final season only to discover it’s not that easy bonding with her little nieces. Also having trouble connecting: her brother-in-law Kyle (Christoph Sanders), who worries that his preaching lacks punch, so he turns to Ed (Hector Elizondo) for advice.

Brooke Palmer/CBS

Clarice

10/9c

After a brief suspension, Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) is back on the VICAP beat, and a disturbing new case involving a 14-year-old boy found buried in a wall brings her a new partner: her BFF Ardelia Mapp (Devyn Tyler), who’s overjoyed to use her cold-case expertise for her first assignment out in the field. But suspicion grows among Clarice’s team when she insists that the mysterious lawyer (Raoul Bhaneja) handling her boss Krendler’s (Michael Cudlitz) divorce is the same man who assaulted her during her terrifying ordeal at the clinic.

Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Law & Order: Organized Crime

10/9c

Still a work in progress, this spinoff for Christopher Meloni as Detective Stabler of SVU fame brings several new bodies into the Organized Crime task force, none of whom makes a very strong initial impression. As the team tracks a stolen shipment of COVID vaccines that may be connected to their main target, Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott), Stabler gets in the gangster’s face and also has a heart-to-heart with his ex-partner Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) that leaves neither party satisfied.

Inside Thursday TV: