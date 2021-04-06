‘Shameless’ Cast Reunion Set for Virtual Experience After the Series Finale

Calling all Shameless fans! Looking to reunite with the beloved cast one last time following the series finale this Sunday, April 11? Showtime has just announced the “Shameless Gallagher House Party,” a virtual farewell experience available for all fans to connect with the cast post-series finale, on April 11 at 10/9c.

The two-part experience will take place at GallagherHouse.com, dividing its time between a full cast reunion with a discussion of the series and its characters and the virtual exploration of the now-iconic Gallagher home. In this immersive virtual tour, fans will be treated to a first-person view of the home, filled with beloved details alongside hidden ‘easter eggs’ and exclusive Shameless content.

Joining executive producer and showrunner John Wells for the event are cast members William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney, Cameron Monaghan, Christian Isaiah, Noel Fisher, and Kate Miner.

“As we sadly prepare to bring the Gallagher story to a close, we knew we had to celebrate with a bash honoring not just those who have brought the series to life, but also the fans who have been with us every step of the way,” Wells said in a statement.

What better way to honor the show’s 11-season run than with a virtual bash worthy of the Gallagher title? While the antics of the Gallagher family will be missed on our screens, it’s only fair that this crew goes out with a Shameless celebration.

Shameless, Series Finale, Sunday, April 11, 9/8c, Showtime

“Shameless Gallagher House Party,” Sunday, April 11, 10/9c, GallagherHouse.com