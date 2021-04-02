Who Has Been the Best ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host So Far? (POLL)

Jeopardy! continues to work through its roster of guest hosts, with Dr. Mehmet Oz finishing up his run in the sought-after position on Friday, April 2. Stepping behind the podium before him were, in order, Ken Jennings, Mike Richards, and Katie Couric— there are plenty more to follow.

Beginning Monday, April 5, footballer Aaron Rodgers will step into the role Alex Trebek commanded for so many years, serving through April 16. Next up: Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Aaron Rodgers, Bill Whittaker, and Mayim Bialik.

See Also 'Jeopardy!' Guest Host Dr. Oz on What He Learned From Watching Alex Trebek (VIDEO) 'I didn't have to even pass Go, collect $200 or think about it for more than a second,' Dr. Oz says of the chance to guest host.

Trebek, of course, is a tough, if not impossible act to follow. So while we commend the guests for being brave enough to try, some have been better than others. The question is, who’s been the best stand-in so far?

There was plenty of early support for Jennings, who stepped in directly after Trebek’s death from pancreatic cancer, but Richards, the show’s executive producer, was a surprise favorite by some. The consensus for Katie Couric was mixed as some fans had reservations about her approach.

Which guest host have you liked best? Cast your vote in the poll below, and be sure to tell us how you feel in the comments!

Jeopardy!, Weeknights, Check your local listings