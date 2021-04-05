HBO Max Orders ‘Minx’ Comedy about Porn Magazine to Series

HBO Max is diving into the world of erotic magazines for women.

The streaming service has ordered Minx, a 10-episode half-hour comedy from showrunner Ellen Rapoport, Feigco Entertainment, and Lionsgate Television set in 1970s Los Angeles, to series. It follows “an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher to create the first erotic magazine for women,” according to the logline.

Minx stars Ophelia Lovibond as the feminist and Jake Johnson as the publisher. The cast also includes Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano, and Oscar Montoya.

Executive producing with Rapoport are Paul Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment. Rachel Lee Goldenberg directed and executive produced the pilot.

“I’m so grateful to Feigco, Lionsgate and HBO Max for seeing the potential in this story from the first time I showed up in their offices with stacks of 70s porn magazines,” Rapoport said in a statement. “Making Minx with our ridiculously talented cast was a dream come true and I’m just thrilled that I get to do it again.”

“We fell in love with Ellen’s trunkful of male nudie magazines and her amazing vision for this funny and liberating series the second we heard it and knew we needed a bold network partner to let us bring it to the screen as honestly as possible,” Feig added.

“We are so excited about this series, which is fun, feminist, and wholly unique,” Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max said.

Minx joins other HBO Max Originals including Love Life (also produced by Feigco and Lionsgate Television), The Flight Attendant, the Sex and the City revival, and a reboot of Gossip Girl.