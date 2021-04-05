‘General Hospital’: ‘All My Children’ Star Cameron Mathison Is Joining Another Daytime Soap

You may still be able to see Cameron Mathison on your TVs during the daytime, even after Home & Family ends.

The actor, who played Ryan Lavery on All My Children on ABC from 1998 to 2011, has been cast in a role on General Hospital (also on ABC), Deadline reports. It has not yet been revealed who he’ll be playing or when he’ll debut, so he may or may not be on both his new and old shows at the same time.

Mathison was nominated for Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actor (2002 and 2005) for his work on All My Children. That soap ended after 22 seasons in 2011.

This new role for the actor comes after it was announced on March 23 that Home & Family will be ending with its current ninth season, with the last episode set to air on Wednesday, August 4.

“For nearly a decade, the show has anchored our daytime lineup, featuring countless hours of cooking, lifestyle, DIY, health, entertaining, and decorating segments. We want to thank the heart and soul of the show, our incredibly talented cast and crew — led by co-hosts Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison — for their creativity, hard work, and dedication,” Hallmark Channel said in a statement at the time.

New episodes resumed airing on Monday, April 5, with a new format: one hour, three days a week. Mathison re-shared his co-host Matenopoulos’ post on Instagram on his Instagram stories on April 5 with “Couldn’t have said it better Deb.”

“I am finding it quite difficult to actually find the appropriate words to express how special this magical place called Home And Family is to me and to so many others. This is not just another show. This is truly a family… a big fun accepting loving non judgmental kooky funny talented family,” she wrote. Read her entire statement below.

