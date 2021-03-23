‘Home & Family’ Ending on the Hallmark Channel After Season 9

Hallmark Channel’s mornings are going to look quite different soon.

Home & Family, hosted by Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison, is ending after its current ninth season, TV Insider has confirmed. The last episode will air on Wednesday, August 4.

Like other TV productions, the morning talk show has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. They’ll return to filming at the end of March, with new episodes set to resume airing on Monday, April 5. (It’s been on break since January.) However, rather than be a two-hour weekday show, it’s moving to airing three days a week for one hour.

“For nearly a decade, the show has anchored our daytime lineup, featuring countless hours of cooking, lifestyle, DIY, health, entertaining, and decorating segments,” a Hallmark Channel spokesperson said in a statement. “We want to thank the heart and soul of the show, our incredibly talented cast and crew — led by co-hosts Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison — for their creativity, hard work, and dedication.”

Hallmark also promises that fans will see “more of the topical segments they know and love” in the final episodes.

Home & Family joined Hallmark’s lineup in October 2012; it first aired as The Home and Family Show on The Family Channel in 1996. Matenopoulos has been hosting the show since 2016, while Mathison joined as co-host in its seventh season in 2018.

Hallmark’s edition has been nominated six times (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020) for Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Hairstyling (twice), Outstanding Directing in a Lifestyle/Culinary/Travel Program, Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing, Outstanding Lifestyle Program, and Outstanding Directing for a Multiple Camera Lifestyle/Culinary or Educational and Informational Program.

