The God of Mischief Is Back as Marvel Sets ‘Loki’ Premiere Date at Disney+

He’s (almost) back.

The God of Mischief is ready for a new adventure as Marvel’s Loki prepares to launch on Disney+. The highly anticipated series has been pushed back from its original May projection and will now debut on Friday, June 11 — just in time for a summer binge.

Tom Hiddleston returns as the titular trickster in a show set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, which saw Loki escape with the tesseract, a power source that contains the Space Stone.

Where did he go? Well, it seems as if the series will explore just that. In a previously released sneak peek, Loki appears to be in the custody of the Time Variance Authority (TVA), an organization that monitors timelines.

Joining Hiddelston are a bevy of talented stars including Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. Written by Michael Waldron, Loki is directed by Kate Herron.

Loki, Series Premiere, Friday, June 11, Disney+