Which 2021 Oscar Nominees Can You Stream on Hulu?

Hollywood’s getting ready to celebrate the biggest night for movies of the year, and what better way to get ready for April 25’s 93rd Academy Awards than by checking out some of the nominees? With streaming services, it’s easier than ever.

Below are four movies currently available to watch on Hulu.

Another Round

Nominations: Two, including Best Director

Pour a cocktail and settle in for this Danish dramedy (also up for Best International Feature). Hannibal’sMads Mikkelsen stars as a teacher whose group of friends decide to test

a psychiatrist’s theory that having a blood alcohol level of .05 makes you more relaxed. So the guys drink. A lot.

The Mole Agent

Nomination: Best Documentary

You’re never too old to reinvent yourself. Just ask Sergio Chamy, an octogenarian widower who’s hired by a private detective to infiltrate a Chilean assisted living facility and look for evidence of abuse. A spy is born!

Nomadland

Nominations: Six, including Best Picture

Two-time Oscar winner Frances McDormand (top) landed her sixth acting nomination playing a woman who works odd jobs and lives out of her van after losing everything in the Great Recession. Chloé Zhao also made history as the first Asian woman nominated for best director.

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Nomination: Best Actress

“Rise Up” singer Andra Day (in her first major film role!) may be the one to beat for her gutsy portrayal of outspoken jazz great Billie Holiday. The drama recounts how the government targeted the chanteuse in the 1940s and ’50s for singing “Strange Fruit,” a chilling song about lynching.