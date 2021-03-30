‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 Premiere Date Announced and First Look Trailer Released (VIDEO)

Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon‘s cult animated comedy Rick and Morty will make its Season 5 debut Sunday, June 20, on Adult Swim — and along with the announcement comes a first look trailer. Catch a peek, below, to see how the titular sociopathic scientist will continue raising hell with his painfully timid grandson. FYI, this seems to include “a strange horny ocean man,” giant bugs, ziplining through metallic tunnels, and bucket lists that don’t come true.

The network has also released news of a Rick and Morty Day on June 20th, where viewers will have access to the Emmy-winning series’ upcoming season, behind-the-scenes footage, and more across TV, digital, and social platforms.

See Also 7 Actors Who Voice More Than One of Your Favorite Characters From Bart Simpson to SpongeBob, some actors have voiced more than one of our favorite animated characters.

Also back for the season are Rick’s daughter Beth (Sarah C, son-in-law Jerry, and granddaughter Summer, all of whom accompany him and Morty on intergalactic escapades.

Created by Roiland and Harmon, Rick and Morty‘s voice cast includes Roiland, Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell, and Greer Grammer. Rick and Morty received an unprecedented renewal in 2018 when Adult Swim ordered 70 episodes over an unspecified number of seasons following its Season 3 run, so there’s plenty more to come. Catch the first look below and don’t miss the Rick and Morty‘s return this Summer.

Rick and Morty, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, June 20, 11/10c, Adult Swim