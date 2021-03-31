‘Fear The Walking Dead’ 6B Sneak Peek: The Fallout From Ginny’s Control Reaches Toxic Heights (VIDEO)

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Morgan (Lennie James) and his friends on Fear the Walking Dead, and it seems their situation, which was rather dire when the first half of Season 6 concluded, has not improved. At least, this TV Insider exclusive sneak peek of the first returning episode, above, shows that Ginny (Colbie Minifie) and her rangers are still causing trouble for the group, plus, there’s…some kind of cult now involved?

In the promo, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) chats with a guy who tells her about someone named Teddy, and says when they win her over, she’ll be a “true believer.” And that just might be Teddy at the end of the promo, appearing to threaten the only surviving member of the Clark family (who’s holding a weapon on him) by saying, “If one lives by the sword…” If you look closely, you’ll see bodies on the floor so, watch out, Alicia.

Elsewhere, Morgan continues his fight with Ginny, who seems to have set up her own Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan)-esque lineup; John (Garret Dillahunt) and June (Jenna Elfman) are struggling without each other; and Morgan’s reminding someone that he told them “people will die.” Dwight (Austin Amelio) is still not back with his wife, Sherry (Christine Evangelista), although we doubt they’ll stay separated for the rest of the season; it’s hard to say whose side Strand (Colman Domingo) is on; and Luciana (Danay Garcia) is taking down a walker with a bucket.

AMC’s official description for 6B is as follows: “As Morgan’s bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of season six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia’s control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of “The End is the Beginning.”’

It sounds intense! We’re excited to see where Fear goes in the second half of its season.

Fear The Walking Dead, Returns April 11, 9/8c, AMC