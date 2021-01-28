AMC Announces 'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 6 Return Date & New Cast Members

It's almost time to Fear the Walking Dead again.

The AMC series returns for the second half of its sixth season (nine episodes) on Sunday, April 11 at 9/8c. An episode of Talking Dead, breaking down the Season 6B premiere, will air later that night. Plus, subscribers of the streaming service AMC+ will be able to watch new episodes early each week.

AMC also announced John Glover (The Good Wife), Nick Stahl (Carnivale), and Keith Carradine (Madam Secretary) have joined the cast. No character details have been revealed yet. Aisha Tyler (Criminal Minds) directed Episode 13.

Watch the date announcement below.

In Season 6, Morgan's (Lennie James) trying to free the rest of the group from under Virginia's (Colby Minifie) control, while she "grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls," AMC teases.

The second half "reveals the impact of what living under Virginia's control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family," the logline continues. "New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, 'The End is the Beginning.'"

In addition to James, Fear the Walking Dead stars Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Colby Hollman, Zoe Colletti, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades.

Fear the Walking Dead, Season 6B Premiere, Sunday, April 11, 9/8c, AMC