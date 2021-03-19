‘Outlander’ Season 6 First Look: Meet the Christies, the Family New to Fraser’s Ridge (VIDEO)

Fresh off the announcement of Outlander‘s Season 7 renewal, Starz is giving fans their first look at Season 6 newbies, the Christies.

Introduced by the show’s stars Richard Rankin, Caitriona Balfe, and Sophie Skelton in videos posted to Twitter, are Mark Lewis Jones (Gangs of London), who heads the family as Tom Christie, Jessica Reynolds (The Curse of Audrey Earnshaw), who plays daughter Malva Christie, and Alexander Vlahos (Versailles), who plays his son, Allan Christie.

The show’s Twitter page teased the news, writing, “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christie-mas.”

Learn more about Tom, Malva, and Allan below, and watch their video interviews with the fan favorite stars below.

Part of Jamie Fraser’s (Sam Heughan) past, Tom Christie was also a prisoner at Ardsmuir, where the pair were sent following the Jacobite Uprising in Season 3. Old tensions continue when the devout Protestant brings his family to Fraser’s Ridge to settle.

Malva is Tom’s lively daughter who quickly becomes captivated by Claire’s medical work and slips into an apprenticeship under the Fraser matriarch. But Malva’s fascination with Claire’s modern mindset could get her into hot water with a conservative father like Tom. Allan is both headstrong and wary of strangers, his protective side is reserved for his family as they move into the unfamiliar environment that is Fraser’s Ridge.

Don't miss the Christies when they shake up Fraser's Ridge in Season 6

