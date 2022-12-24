Musical ‘Matilda,’ ‘Witcher’ Origins, ‘Midwife’ Holiday Special, Christmas Meltdown for ‘George & Tammy’

Netflix

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

Movie Premiere

SUNDAY: The children are revolting (a great play on words) in this spirited musical adaptation of the Roald Dahl story, and they have good reason. None more so than the gifted Matilda (Alisha Weir), a young girl whose rich imagination and sharp wits help sustain her from the indignities visited upon her by outrageously unfit parents (Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough) and her latest nemesis, the monstrous headmistress Miss Trunchbull (Emma Thompson in full ogre mode). Once you hear composer Tim Minchin’s lovely anthem “When I Grow Up,” it will stay with you longer than most Christmas carols.

Apple TV

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

Movie Premiere

SUNDAY: Also adapted from a children’s book (by Charlie Mackesy), though far less savage in nature, this gorgeously animated film tells the story of a young boy seeking a place to call home and finding nurturing animal traveling companions along his quest. Newcomer Jude Coward Nicoll is The Boy, accompanied by impressive voice talent: The White Lotus’ Tom Hollander as The Mole, Luther’s Idris Elba as The Fox and Gabriel Byrne as The Horse.

Netflix

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Series Premiere

SUNDAY: Fantasy fans with a taste for mythologies will have plenty to chew on in a four-hour prequel to the hit demon-hunter series. Set 1,200 years earlier, Blood Origin reveals the events that led to the “conjunction of the spheres,” merging the planets of monsters, humans and elves into one. The cast includes Everything Everywhere All at Once star Michelle Yeoh, Minnie Driver and Laurence O’Fuarain in the tale of seven outcast warriors from the elven world uniting to stop a catastrophe.

PBS

Call the Midwife Holiday Special

9/8c

SUNDAY: Christmas wouldn’t feel complete without the annual holiday special from the long-running series about the British nurses and nuns tending to their East London clientele in the 1960s. The main event this year is a talent show organized to raise money for those involved in last season’s deadly train crash—including beloved Dr. Patrick Turner (Stephen McGann). On a personal note, it looks as if Trixie (Helen George) will soon be fielding a proposal from her widower beau Matthew (Olly Rix).

Dana Hawley/Showtime

George & Tammy

9/8c

SUNDAY: “I’m tryin’ to stay off the naughty list,” quips alcoholic country legend George Jones (Michael Shannon) as Christmas approaches for him and long-suffering wife Tammy Wynette (Jessica Chastain) in a harrowing episode of the miniseries biopic. Unfortunately, a grinch seems to have spiked his punch, and even when Tammy takes away all of his keys, George still manages to get into mischief, leading to an incident of domestic terror that leaves Tammy shaken and admitting, “All I can think is that you want to kill my love for you.”

Inside Weekend TV: