WWE Legend Booker T on How He Changed the Game (VIDEO)

The journey to becoming the WWE World Heavyweight Champion wasn’t an easy one for Booker T, as we find out in A&E’s Biography, produced with the World Wrestling Entertainment Studios. The eight two-hour specials, devoted to some of the biggest WWE legends — who also include “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, and “Macho Man” Randy Savage — not only look backs at his iconic career, but at his troubled early life.

Orphaned by 13, Booker T (real name Robert Booker Tio Huffman) later spent 19 months in jail for robbing several Wendy’s restaurants. But once paroled, he found wrestling, along with his brother Lash (they formed the popular duo Harlem Heat). He eventually became a solo powerhouse under the name Booker T, complete with his infamous catchphrase, “Can you dig it, sucka?”

TV Insider grabbed some time with the now-retired Booker T, who looked back on his career, wanting to change the game, and what he’s been able to pass on to young wrestlers.

Biography’s WWE Legends specials begin with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin on April 18 at 8/7c on A&E

Booker T, May 9 at 8/7c on A&E