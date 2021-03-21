’90 Day Fiancé’: ‘Can I Get My Ring Back?’ (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 8, Episode 15 of 90 Day Fiancé.]

This season may be proof that distance in fact does not make the heart grow fonder. Andrew threatens Amira but still plays the victim, while Mike and Natalie have not one but two breakups — with a third on the way — before actually calling it quits for good. With every broken engagement, the respective grooms-to-be demand their rings be returned…but these newly single ladies aren’t letting their hard-earned jewelry go just yet. As we discover, patience isn’t Andrew’s strong suit anyways. 5, 4, 3, 2, 1… here’s our recap this week.

Yara & Jovi: Alone in a Crowd

A tired and pregnant Yara regrets letting Jovi invite his friends to their wedding in Las Vegas; she wants alone time with him, but he’s goofing off with his college buddies. “If he can’t take the wedding seriously, what will he take seriously?” Yara vents. “It makes me feel lonely.”

Jovi complains about Yara being “in a bad mood” before deciding to spend the night just with her. What a sacrifice!

Mike & Natalie: Over and Out

“Today was supposed to be my wedding day but it’s not,” Natalie states. “After I realized that we’re not getting married, I couldn’t stay in the house, I couldn’t even look at Michael.” Natalie and neighbor Tamara plan to drive to Seattle. Natalie will then find her way to her native Ukraine, possibly via France.

Natalie confesses that her friends and family would think Mike “is a monster” if they knew the pain he’s putting her through to fly back during the pandemic. A solemn Mike awkwardly follows Natalie to the car and half-heartedly apologizes. Natalie isn’t having it: “Find an American girl and be happy, OK? I’m sorry I will not contact you. I will block you.” Natalie then leaves.

Brandon & Julia: More Wedding Nonsense

Brandon’s father calls him out on his apathy about wedding planning: “You should be happy and you just don’t appear to be. That bothers me a little bit.” Brandon assures his parents he’s in love with Julia, despite their arguments and his cold feet.

Due to the COVID-19 shutdown, Brandon and Julia agree to quickly tie the knot so she gets a Green Card. She worries she’ll never have the wedding of her dreams.

Stephanie & Harris: A Nutty Relationship

Harris climbs palm trees to pick coconuts for Stephanie, and she muses about how masculine he is. “He is a man,” Stephanie gushes. “Of course the sex is phenomenal, but when you look at Harris, you can tell he’s genuinely a good person.”

Harris just wants to get to Michigan to be with Stephanie long-term. “I have a lot of big dreams,” he says. Stephanie confirms she’s cancelling ex Ryan’s K-1 visa application, but she also stalked Harris on Facebook. Turns out the mother of Harris’ children, Emma, was at his birthday party a few months ago. “That does not look like an unhappy couple right there on your f**king Facebook,” Stephanie stresses. “That’s a woman that is in f**king love with you.” Apparently she’s not a fan of coparenting!

Harris promises he and Emma have both moved on. “I love you and I’m so happy to be with you,” he tells Stephanie. She’s easily appeased.

Harris takes more than just Ryan’s sloppy seconds in romance: Stephanie “gifts” Harris all of Ryan’s hand-me-downs! (How romantic.)

“I had bought Ryan thousands of dollars of clothes so when I kicked him out, there was a ton of stuff left. So everything Harris got, including a $3,000 watch,” Stephanie brags. She also hands Harris a $100 bill “for snacks.” Harris confides to the camera that he will be using the money for his children.

Stephanie parts ways with Harris — but before leaving Belize, she wants to talk to Emma.

Rebecca & Zied: The Final Push

Even though Zied has only been in America for a month, Rebecca bumped up their gazebo wedding plans by 60 days to accommodate Ramadan. The couple go shopping at Target for Zied’s wedding outfit: Shockingly, it involves skinny jeans.

Zied later FaceTimes with his sister, who is still skeptical of Rebecca’s intentions even after knowing her two years. “I have one sister only and one fiancée only. That’s difficult for me,” a torn Zied confesses.

The couple eventually arrive at the cabin wedding venue for the ceremony. Rebecca stresses because her dress doesn’t fit properly and she’s feeling the pressure to rush her walk down the aisle. “I would be lying if I said pulling out of this didn’t cross my mind at least once or twice,” she admits.

Hazel & Tarik: Bachelorette Bliss

Tarik and Hazel have only two days to wed before her visa expires. Hazel calls her parents to tell them she is bisexual and plans to pursue a girlfriend in the U.S. “I don’t want to hide it anymore,” she says. “Here in America, I’m proud being who I am, and I want my family to see that too.”

Hazel explains to her family that Tarik is open to her having another partner during their marriage. Her mother says they will “pray for” Hazel to not be bisexual, but her father promises he is only truly happy if Hazel is happy. “My mom might not understand who I really am, but I’m glad that my father told me it is OK that I am bisexual,” Hazel tears up. “If my mom never accepts me being bisexual, I will be really sad but I am happy that I can get married without hiding anything. I feel like this is a new life for me in America.”

Hazel gets a taste of what that new life could be like at her bachelorette party once the stripper arrives. Hazel is in awe of her physique and tells the camera that the dancer Tarik surprised her with is exactly the kind of woman she’s looking to date. “I’m lucky to have met Tarik because he accepts me for who I am,” she smiles.

Andrew & Amira: “Can You Send Your Ring Back?”

We start in Roseville, California with Andrew worrying to his mother that “something has gone wrong” with Amira. “I woke up this morning thinking I was going to pick up Amira at the airport but instead I got a text saying she didn’t get on the plane,” he explains. “I think that I failed.”

Rewind 24 hours prior, and we see what actually happened. Amira completed her two-week quarantine in Serbia and was set to come to the U.S. “I thought he was a good person,” she sobs. “I thought he was the one.” The when-to-have-kids conversation apparently escalated into a night-long fight via text. “I’m telling him, ‘I love you. You know that,’ and he’s not stopping,” Amira states. “Then he texted me a ticket to go to Paris.”

Andrew’s text: “You have two tickets, two choices. You can choose to fly here or there. Do what you want. I don’t care…The children at the daycare are far better team players.”

Andrew is relentless. “If you’ve got any talking to do, I strongly suggest you engage me now. My time is limited!” he types. A half hour later, he writes, “It’s been 30 minutes from my initial offer to help. I have but 60 more seconds in me,” followed by a countdown of 5, 4, 3, 2, 1….

“I really did my best,” Amira cries. “I am so close to getting to the U.S. to be with him and I don’t want to give up on us.” She goes to the airport the next morning, but Andrew keeps threatening her, saying she will arrive to “an angry fiancé” in California. Amira calls her father before having a panic attack. “I’m in too much pain,” she admits. Amira ultimately decides to return to France.

Andrew’s response: “Logistics are not a priority at all, but can you send me your ring back?” Amira didn’t get the empathy and care that she needed, and Andrew’s postal service-themed reaction only confirms she made the right choice in leaving him.

Mike & Natalie: Ugh, Again?

Their story isn’t over just yet. Natalie has to re-break up with Mike again after Tamara realizes they forgot to grab his credit card to pay for their Seattle hotel room.

Natalie doesn’t want to face Mike, but he dares to ask for the engagement ring back. She refuses. “It’s your decision to break up with me the day of the wedding,” Natalie tells him. “I want to keep it to remember how much pain you’ve caused me.” So much for breaking up again.

Previews

Next week, Tarik and Hazel tie the knot, Jovi keeps ignoring Yara, and Julia threatens Brandon with divorce before they’re even married. Plus Rebecca is still nervous to marry Zied, and Mike gets use to life without Natalie…that is, until her hotel reservation is denied and she has to go back to his house. “This is the worst day of my life,” she suffers. Third time’s the charm!

