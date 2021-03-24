‘This Is Us’: Will Uncle Nicky’s First Love Sally Be His Future Wife?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 5, Episode 11 of This Is Us, “One Small Step.”]

In the March 23 episode of This Is Us the focus turns to the very sad Uncle Nicky (Griffin Dunne) with a deep dive into his past, including his relationship with a woman named Sally (Genevieve Angelson). And while this love appears to be very far in the past, could there be a future reunion — possibly even a marriage?

Depicted in a series of flashbacks from before Nicky’s (Michael Angarano) time in the Vietnam War, his romance with the free-spirited animal clinic coworker unfolds sweetly, from flirtation to a moonlit kiss to declarations of love.

Torn between staying in Pennsylvania where he serves as a buffer between his volatile father and well-intentioned mother, Nicky has to decide whether to accompanying Sally, who wants to go discover the world. Ultimately, he can’t tear himself away from his unhealthy familial ties, and she leaves without him.

Nicky and Sally’s story ends there, although in previous seasons he has mentioned that the inspiration behind his trailer lifestyle was his former love, and that Sally had plans to make it to California. Now after taking the plunge and flying to California to surprise nephew Kevin (Justin Hartley) and to meet the twins, there’s a chance that Nicky and Sally’s paths could cross again.

Sure, we don’t know if she’s still around, but the chance of her living on the West Coast has clearly been hinted at. But the most intriguing clue that Nicky has found love — whether with Sally or someone else — is a flash forward sequence from the Season 4 finale, in which we see a wedding band on Nicky’s finger.

When the band was spotted, viewers were stumped. But knowing what we do now, we’re kind of hoping this tragic figure’s possible happy ending has something to do with Sally. Taking a leap here, given that Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) biological mom wasn’t alive when he finally uncovered her story gives us hope that Sally is alive, at least, the show wouldn’t introduce two dead characters in one season, would it?

Regardless, it seems clear that after living as a ghost of a man, having his brother Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) kids in his life will help Nicky heal.

