‘New Amsterdam’ Sneak Peek: Is It a Happy Reunion for Max and His Daughter Luna? (VIDEO)

New Amsterdam Medical director Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) is heading to Connecticut to bring his daughter Luna (Nora and Opal Clow) home. But it’s not going to go as planned, as revealed in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the March 23 episode of New Amsterdam, “This Is All I Need.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Luna has been staying with her grandparents, the parents of Max’s late wife Georgia (Lisa O’Hare). That would be Grandpa Calvin (Bill Irwin) and Grandma Gwen (Becky Ann Baker), who are happy to see him.

There’s “no place I’d rather be,” he tells them in the clip as they make small talk and lead him through the house to where Luna’s playing in the living room. Along the way, he takes time to look at family photos on the wall, including ones of Georgia.

Watch the clip above to see that smile on his face and how happy he is to be with his daughter in-person again! And see how Luna reacts to her father.

In addition to Max second-guessing his instincts to bring Luna home, “This Is All I Need” sees Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) take action to ensure her staff feels safe at work. Plus, Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims) — now back full-time at New Amsterdam! — takes a backseat in the cardiac unit. An earlier promo shows him clashing with the hospital’s trauma surgeon, Dr. Cassian Shin (Daniel Dae Kim), who came on after Reynolds left for San Francisco.

And speaking of Shin, Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) struggles with leaning on him — they have just decided to move forward with their relationship — while dealing with a family emergency.

New Amsterdam, Tuesdays, 10/9c, NBC