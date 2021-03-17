‘New Amsterdam’ Preview: Reynolds Officially Returns — and Clashes With Shin (VIDEO)

Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims) — or the “Duke of Hearts,” as medical director Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) calls him in the promo for the March 23 episode of New Amsterdam — is officially back.

Reynolds is staying in New York and returning to his former hospital, but as the logline for “This Is All I Need” teases, he “takes a backseat in the cardiac unit.” And in the preview below, when asserting the authority he’s used to having, he clashes with New Amsterdam’s trauma surgeon, Dr. Cassian Shin (Daniel Dae Kim), who was hired after Reynolds left for San Francisco last season.

“I asked for another set of hands, not a second opinion,” Shin tells Reynolds before advising him to “get on board or get out.”

“Cassian does things his own way, [as does] Reynolds,” Sims told TV Insider. “He’s more by the book, but once he’s made his decision to do something, he wants to do it his way.”

Reynolds’ permanent return to New York comes after he treats his former colleague, Dr. Vijay Kapoor (Anupam Kher), as he battles COVID, and then learns his mother has diabetes. Reynolds’ fiancée Evie (Margot Bingham) flies out as well to see his mother, and realizes he belongs on the East Coast. She leaves him with her ring before getting in a taxi for the airport.

Elsewhere in the next episode, Max heads to Connecticut to bring his daughter Luna home, but second-guesses himself after seeing her with her grandparents, who have been watching her since the start of the pandemic. Also, Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) takes action to make sure her staff feels safe at work.

New Amsterdam, Tuesdays, 10/9c, NBC