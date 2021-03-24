Meet ‘The Voice’ Battle Advisors Darren Criss, Brandy, Dan+Shay & Luis Fonsi (VIDEO)

The Blind Auditions for Season 20 of The Voice are officially over and the Battle Rounds are on the way. That means coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas, and Blake Shelton will have the difficult task of pairing up their team members for head-to-head matches that determine who moves on to the to Knockouts.

Joining the coaches are the Battle Advisors — Luis Fonsi for Team Kelly, Golden Globe and Emmy-winning performer Darren Criss for Team Nick, Grammy winner Brandy for Team Legend, and Grammy-winning country music duo Dan + Shay for Team Blake. Kicking off on Monday, March 29, the Advisors will assist the coaches in preparing contestants for the latest round.

The stellar group is introduced in this TV Insider exclusive video (above), where they chat with the coaches, discuss their own careers and professional highlights — such as Luis Fonsi’s having been a Voice coach in other countries — and see the faces of team members getting the surprise of their lives when they meet the celebs who will help them on their journeys.

But sure to watch the fun sneak peek — you’ll even see Blake’s bobble head, which he’s been gifting team members, make a brief and hilarious appearance — and tune in to The Voice on March 29.

The Voice, Season 20, Mondays, 8/7c, NBC