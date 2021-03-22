‘American Horror Story’s Going for the ‘Double Feature’ in Season 10 (VIDEO)

After months of speculation, American Horror Story‘s forthcoming 10th season finally has a title as creator Ryan Murphy took to Twitter for the big reveal on March 19.

The anthology’s latest entry is…American Horror Story: Double Feature. And, as the show’s preview video explains, it’s “two horrifying stories…one season.” As for the setting, after clues featuring a beach-centric motif were shared the past several months, Murphy confirmed that these stories will be “one by the sea…one by the sand.”

No official premiere date for the milestone season has been announced, but more likely than not it will arrive before the end of 2021, as Murphy recently teased production with an on-set photo of stars Leslie Grossman and Macaulay Culkinin costume by the seashore.

Other teases previously dropped included two eerie poster mock-ups, one with battered hands clawing out of the ocean and onto shore, the other of razor sharp teeth going through some brightly lit dental work.

Season 10’s cast will also include Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, and Finn Wittrock, among others.

Other details are still under wraps, and we eagerly await the official first looks at the stars in character.

American Horror Story has been renewed by FX through Season 13. And keep an eye out for news on the spinoff, American Horror Stories.

American Horror Story: Double Feature, Season Premiere, TBA, FX