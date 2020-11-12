'American Horror Story' Spinoff: Ryan Murphy Shares Poster & Teases

These are a good couple of days for American Horror Story fans.

Shortly after teasing the 10th season of the original series, creator Ryan Murphy also released a sneak peek at the upcoming anthology spinoff, American Horror Stories, with a poster and more details, on social media. "We are doing 16 one hour stand alone episodes delving into horror myths, legends and lore...many of these episodes will feature AHS stars you know and love," he wrote on November 11.

As you can see below, the poster shows a woman, in what appears to be black leather, but with only her lips left as her face is cracked open. Inside the empty head are cobwebs and a spider. The only color in the poster is red, on the spider, dripping from her lips, and for "FX." It's as creepy as you'd expect from anything AHS-related, and it seems fitting that the first look at the beginning of the spinoff reminds us of a certain character from the start of the original series (Rubber Man).

Murphy also teases that there's "more to follow," which has to include a premiere date, filming details, and which of those "AHS stars you know and love" will be back.