‘AHS’ Season 10: Ryan Murphy Reveals First Look at Leslie Grossman & Macaulay Culkin

“Something wicked this way comes,” American Horror Story creator and executive producer Ryan Murphy teased fans in a post on his Instagram page.

Shared March 10th, the caption accompanies a first look photo at the FX anthology’s tenth season as stars Leslie Grossman and Macaulay Culkin pose in costume, as seen above. Along with the Macbeth-inspired caption, the image was tagged to Provincetown, Massachusetts, a location Murphy has previously referenced in other clue posts for Season 10.

While the show has been teased for a while on Murphy’s Instagram page, an official season title has yet to be unveiled, leaving us to wonder, what’s the theme? So far, Murphy has shared details on the cast and shared two posters with little else to go off of.

One features some spooky hands clawing out of the ocean and onto the shore, while another features razor-sharp teeth being tended to in a dentist office setting. The beach theme hints at a possible siren angle with its all of the aquatic ties. And considering the Macbeth quote Murphy decided to use in his latest post, perhaps there’s a chance for a Coven crossover? It was a line uttered by one of the Shakespearean witches, after all.

Along with Grossman, Season 10 will include previous Horror Story stars Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, and Finn Wittrock among others. While it may be a while before we receive any definitive answers about Season 10’s theme, audiences can rest assured knowing that FX renewed the horror series through Seasons 11, 12, and 13. And stay tuned for possible updates on the forthcoming spinoff American Horror Stories.

