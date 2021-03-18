‘iCarly’ Revival Begins Production at Paramount+ & Announces Additional Casting

Production on the highly-anticipated revival of Nickelodeon’s beloved series iCarly has begun for ViacomCBS’s newly-launched streamer Paramount+.

Picking up nearly 10 years after the events of the original show’s run, this 13-episode season finds Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove) and friends navigating work, love, and family in their twenties. Considered the original influencer, a lot has changed in Carly’s life since viewers last saw her.

Currently in production with Nickelodeon Studios and Awesomeness in Los Angeles, fans are also getting a peek at the original stars’ return to set. In a new photo, below, Nathan Kress, Cosgrove, and Jerry Trainor reprise their roles as Freddie Benson, Carly, and Spencer Shay. (Jennette McCurdy will not reprise her role as Sam Puckett.)

The revival is expected to debut on Paramount+ this summer and will feature two new cast members — Laci Mosley as Carly’s roommate and best friend Harper, as well as Jaidyn Triplett in the role of Millicent, Freddie’s social media-savvy stepdaughter.

“Being on the iCarly set has always felt like a second home to me and it’s so awesome to be back with my pals Jerry and Nathan,” said Miranda Cosgrove in a statement released to the press. “We served up spaghetti tacos over 10 years ago, and I can’t wait to show you what we’re cooking up next with Nickelodeon for Paramount+!”

The original iCarly ran from 2007-2012 and followed a trio of best friends as they created a webcast for kids while dealing with the day-to-day challenges of growing up.

iCarly, Revival Series Premiere, TBA, Paramount+