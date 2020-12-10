'iCarly': Which Stars Are — and Aren't — Back for the Revival

iCarly fans got the surprise of a lifetime when Paramount+ announced plans for a revival series featuring the original cast. No premiere date has been set yet.

But the news comes with a shred of disappointment for those who watched the Nickelodeon comedy, which focused on a young teen (Miranda Cosgrove) who lived with her older brother while her parents were abroad — and whose online show, "iCarly," went viral. The reason: Not every star will be back. The series, which ran for six seasons — from 2007 to 2012 — sees the return of three prime players.

Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Kress — who on Instagram posted the link to a news story announcing the revival with the text, "A little something to look forward to in 2021" — are said to be returning.

Cosgrove reprises her role as the titular character Carly Shay, Kress as her bestie and ex-boyfriend, Freddie Benson, and Trainor returns as Carly's older brother, Spencer.

So, who's missing? Jennette McCurdy who played Sam Puckett, best friend to Carly and part of the show's main trio, for one. And Noah Munck, who portrayed friend Gibby, is also notably absent. But perhaps there will be some additions or guest spots to look forward to?

Stay tuned for updates as the revival continues to come together.

