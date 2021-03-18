‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’ First Look: Family, Faith and Laughs in Jamie Foxx Comedy (VIDEO)

The first trailer for Jamie Foxx‘s new Netflix sitcom has arrived, and the actor and comedian, who plays several roles in the family comedy, is as funny as he is hard working.

Foxx stars as Brian Dixon, a bachelor and business owner who suddenly has become a full-time dad to teenage daughter Sasha (Kyla-Drew). In the hilarious teaser, Brian does his best to be a good dad, but it’s not without its super embarrassing moments.

Joining the mix are Brian’s father Pops Dixon (David Alan Grier) and his sister Chelsea Dixon (Porscha Coleman), who are helping him navigate the new waters of parenthood. Foxx also plays a character named Reverend Sweet Tee, who gets some screen time in the trailer, as well as Cadillac Calvin, and Rusty.

Plus, the ridiculously talented Foxx also throws in some impersonations, including of former President Obama.

The comedy also features Jonathan Kite as Johnny Williams, Heather Hemmes as Stacy Collins, Valente Rodriguez as Manny, and Miracle Reigns as Zia Williams. Guest stars will include Jackée Harry and Luenell.

The series is inspired by Foxx’s own relationship with his daughter, Corinne Foxx, who is the show’s executive producer. It reunites the actor with The Jamie Foxx Show collaborator Bentley Kyle Evans, who serves as showrunner.

Watch the first look below!

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, Series Premiere, Wednesday, April 14, Netflix