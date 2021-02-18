Jamie Foxx Sitcom ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’ Gets a Premiere Date

Jamie Foxx new series, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, has a premiere date, and some first peek photos.

The series’ first season, comprised of eight 30-minute episodes, all drop Wednesday, April 14, on Netflix. Inspired by Foxx’s relationship with daughter Corinne, Stop Embarrassing Me Dad! follows Brian Dixon (Foxx), a successful business owner and bachelor, who unexpectedly becomes a full-time dad to his teenage daughter Sasha (Kyla-Drew).

In order to turn a new leaf, Brian turns to his father (played by David Alan Grier) and sister (Porscha Coleman) for help as Sasha attempts to fit into her new home.

The multi-cam sitcom is executive produced by Jamie and Corinne Foxx, Ken Whittingham, and series showrunner Bentley Kyle Evans, who previously collaborated with Foxx on his late ’90s, early ’00s comedy The Jamie Foxx Show.

Joining Foxx, Grier, Coleman, and Kyla-Drew onscreen are stars Jonathan Kite, Heather Hemmens, and Valente Rodriguez. Whittingham and Evans also serve as directors.

Stop Embarrassing Me Dad!, Premieres Wednesday, April 14, Netflix