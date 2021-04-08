What to Expect From the 2021 Masters Tournament

“A Tradition Unlike Any Other” is back in its traditional April spot on the calendar.

Golf’s first major of the year tees off Thursday, April 8, a mere five months after world No. 1 Dustin Johnson (pictured) claimed his first Masters win at the pandemic-delayed tournament in November. He returns to Augusta National to defend the title against top challengers Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele as the event reclaims its traditional spring spot on the calendar.

See Also 2021 Formula 1 Racing TV Schedule Lewis Hamilton aims for his eighth F1 drivers championship.

Tiger Woods, who achieved an epic career comeback by winning his fifth green jacket at Augusta in April 2019, hoped to play in the Masters following recovery from his latest back surgery last December. But that possibility ended after he suffered severe leg injuries in a February car crash.

Woods’ absence will be felt. “I think there will be a huge void,” says ESPN golf analyst Andy North. “Everybody was looking forward to his return, but now you’re just hoping he can get healthy and be able to play golf with his kids. It’s going to be a long haul.”

A limited number of patrons will be permitted to watch the tournament in person, so expect to see a show of support for the missing icon: In the days after the accident, golfers and fans alike donned Woods’ signature red and black attire.

The Masters 2021 TV Schedule

Thursday, April 8: First Round, 3/2c, ESPN

Friday, April 9: Second Round, 3/2c, ESPN

Saturday, April 10: Third Round, 3/2c, CBS

Sunday, April 11: Final Round, 2/1c, CBS